Jorge Masvidal Has A Bet For Dana White

Jorge Masvidal is coming for the welterweight title, and he has no shortage of confidence.

‘Gamebred’ solidified himself as a title contender after running through fan favorite Donald Cerrone at UFC on FOX 23 this past January. Now Masvidal must get past No. 3-ranked Demian Maia if he wants to challenge teammate Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound throne, when they meet at the stacked UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) card on May 13th from Dallas.

Masvidal recently joined Submission Radio ahead of his clash with Maia and said he had reached out to UFC President Dana White for a $200k bet on his fight against the Brazilian, but received no comment. While he doesn’t think the UFC boss will take him up on the offer, he’ll be ready if he suddenly has a change of heart (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I wish it was in play for this, man. I wish, man. We reached out to him, it was no comment. It was like, ‘Ah you know, just fight this guy,’ and then there was no implications of a bet. So I mean, I don’t think any bet will be made, but I still got the money. The money’s there, it’s on hold. If Dana calls me tomorrow and he goes, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m gonna take you up on that bet, I think Maia’s got your number,’ that money’s going into an escrow account and then the winner the will take the money.”

UFC 211 goes down live on PPV from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. It’s headlined by a heavyweight title contest between defending champ Stipe Miocic and No. 4-ranked title challenger Junior dos Santos.