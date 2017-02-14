Joe Rogan Admits Huge Mistake In Praising Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was once considered to be the very best 135-pound female fighter on the planet. Rousey was so dominant that at the height of her UFC title run, UFC commentator Joe Rogan said that she was capable of beating some of the male bantamweight fighters competing inside the Octagon.

Over the last year, however, Rousey has suffered a brutal fall from grace. She was shockingly knocked out by Holly Holm at Nov. 2015’s UFC 193, which led to her sitting out the majority of 2016. She then returned at Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207 only to be stopped by champion Amanda Nunes in 47 seconds.

Because of her recent losing skid, Rogan said on his podcast that he was wrong to make the comments he did:

“I’m not happy that Ronda Rousey lost but in a way, it makes things easier because there was a bunch of f**kin’ people going, ‘Oh yeah, what about Ronda Rousey?” And I made the mistake saying – hyperbole. I’m the master of hyperbole, I exaggerate all the time – I was like, ‘She could probably beat half the men bantamweights in the UFC.’ “That’s definitely not true. I shouldn’t have said it at the time, now it’s definitely not true. She could beat a few that aren’t good outside the sport. Look, if she gets guys on the ground she could f**k a lot of people up. Her Judo is 100 percent legit, her armbars are amongst the best in the business but people were always saying that… Thank god now that she’s lost everyone’s relaxed with that.”

Rousey’s fighting future is currently unclear, although UFC President Dana White recently said that there’s a good chance we may have seen the last of the “Rowdy” one inside the Octagon.

Do you expect to see the ex-champion fight again?