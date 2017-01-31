Gegard Mousasi: Michael Bisping Has ‘Good Chance’ To Beat Yoel Romero

After brutally knocking out former champion Chris Weidman at last November’s UFC 205 from New York City, No. 1-ranked middleweight contender Yoel Romero will likely receive the next shot at reigning champion Michael Bisping this spring.

Many feel as if Romero will present a difficult challenge for Bisping, but No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi recently told MMAJunkie that he’s giving “The Count” a ‘good chance’ of beating “The Solider of God”:

“You have to make Yoel Romero the favorite, but I think Michael Bisping, his style can give Yoel Romero difficulties,” Mousasi said. “Obviously, Yoel Romero is going to be favored, but I give Michael Bisping a good chance of winning.” “Yoel Romero should be the favorite, but Bisping is the champion for a reason,” he added.

Bisping is riding a five fight win streak that includes victories over C.B. Dolloway, Thales Leites, Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson, whom he defended his title against last October. The Brit recently underwent a minor knee surgery, however, and will be sidelined for some time.

Romero, on the other hand, has been on a tear as of late, winning eight straight UFC bouts, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. The former Olympian has taken out Derek Brunson, Tim Kennedy, Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Weidman on his way to the top.

Mousasi is also on a hot streak, as he’s won four straight with three consecutive finishes, and he will next meet Weidman at UFC 210 in April.

Do you agree with “The Dreamcatcher’s” comments, or will Bisping have a hard time against Romero?