Frankie Edgar: I’ll Go Get ‘Young Blood’ Against Yair Rodriguez

Former UFC lightweight champion and former multi-time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar is gearing up to take on red hot rising contender Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211 on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

Many have suspected that the UFC booked the fight to five the young Rodriguez a chance to pick up a win over a big name veteran and while that may be the case, Edgar recently said that he’s coming for ‘blood’:

“I kinda keep it moving,” Edgar told UFC.com. “I don’t really look too much into things. I’ve got a job to do and that’s all I focus on.” “I’d be stupid not to suspect that, at least,” Edgar said. “It’s kind of win-win for them. This guy beats me, he catapults up the rankings, but if I beat him, there’s no loss for him because he really wasn’t supposed to win. So I feel like it’s a good way to get his name out there, but I’m looking at it in a different way. I’m like a vampire – I’m gonna go get some of that young blood and steal some of his fans.”

The UFC featherweight title will be on the line shortly after UFC 211, as champion Jose Aldo will take on interim titleholder Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 on June 3, 2017 in Brazil. “The Answer” admits he’s not one to choose sides, but he’s also well aware that Holloway would likely need to win for him to receive a title shot given that he’s already lost to Aldo twice:

“I think I’m always going to be knocking on the door for a title based on what I’ve done and who I am,” Edgar said. “But yeah, I think Holloway would have to win for me to get that next title shot. I’m not one to root for it, though. Things will play out the way they do and if they don’t, so be it. Ever since I lost that title in 2012, I’ve been gunning for it, and you lose sight of what’s in front of you at times. So right now, I just want to worry about what’s next, keep fighting and stay busy.”

Do you expect Edgar to get by Rodriguez and remain at the top of the division?