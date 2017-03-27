Former Boxing Champion Calls Out Nick Diaz

Boxing and mixed martial arts have always gone hand in hand, but it seems as if the two forms of combat sports are being discussed together now more than ever.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been campaigning for a fight with Floyd Mayweather, while Nate Diaz recently applied for a boxing license in Nevada and expressed his interest in stepping into the squared circle as well.

The latest discussion between the two sports actually involved Diaz’s older brother Nick, as the former Strikeforce champion was recently called out by former boxing light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal:

“The UFC fighters, they always say that they can fight, that they can box, but I don’t see that,” Pascal told TMZ. “Nick Diaz talks a lot of trash and he never had someone who can talk back to him like I can do.”

Diaz is indeed one of mixed martial arts’ most polarizing figures, but he hasn’t competed since his Jan. 2015 bout with Anderson Silva. After testing positive for Marijuana metabolites, Diaz was suspended after the bout, although that suspension ended last August.

“The Stockton Bad Boy” has expressed interest in returning to the Octagon, but he hasn’t signed on to compete again just yet. If he were to test his hand at boxing, however, Pascal feels as if he ‘can whoop his a**’:

“With boxing rules. I don’t claim I can go on the floor,” Pascal continues. “On the floor with a man, that’s not my thing.” “I’m pretty sure that I can whoop his ass because I’m a fighter, not a UFC wrestler. Boxing is an art. I can tell Diaz, ‘Why don’t you come out of your redneck country and fight me in a real city like Montreal, cause that s— can be sold out.”

What do you make of Pascal’s comments?