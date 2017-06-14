Floyd Mayweather Announces Conor McGregor Fight On Social Media

The combat sports world got flipped upside down earlier today (June 14, 2017) as it was announced that a boxing superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. was finalized.

For nearly a year the potential superfight was the talk of both the boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) world, and it was finally made official by both Conor McGregor and Mayweather on social media. Mayweather took to Instagram to post a small video promoting the fight, putting he and McGregor side-by-side with the official date plastered below:

Mayweather’s last bout inside the boxing ring saw him take home a unanimous decision win over Andre Berto in September of 2015, and announced his retirement from boxing competition with an undefeated record of 49-0. Much was made as to why “Money” didn’t go for the big 50th win, but all that is about to change when he meets McGregor inside the squared circle.

Although he was a youth champion back in Ireland in his teens, McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing fight in his combat sports career. His first will be against arguably the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves. “The Notorious One” was last seen inside the Octagon when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November.

The win earned McGregor the lightweight title, making him the first dual-weight champion in the promotion’s history. He has since taken time off from fighting to enjoy the birth of his first child, but all that will change when he steps into the ring on August 26th.