Doctors Don’t Think McGregor Is ‘Good Enough’ To Fight Mayweather

The Association of Ringside Physicians (ARP) believes that Conor McGregor is dangerously overmatched by Floyd “Money” Mayweather in tonight’s (Aug. 26, 2017) boxing match from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Association, composed of over 100 ringside doctors with decades of experience, argues that this fight should have never been sanctioned due to the vast difference in experience between the two fighters.

McGregor has 17 years of boxing experience, 11 years of mixed martial arts experience, and is competing in his first professional boxing fight ever. On the other hand, Mayweather has over 30 years of boxing experience, has been a professional since 1996, and has a perfect record of 49-0.

McGregor weighed in at 153 pounds for the fight opposed to Mayweather at 149 pounds, and will most likely walk into the ring at around 170, but the Association is not buying it. Despite his physical advantages, starting with him being 12 years younger than his opponent, the doctors think Mayweather’s superior resumé will be too much for McGregor.

Doctor and president of the Association, Larry Lovelace, told the New York Times that he feared for “The Notorious'” safety:

“We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on…The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody’s going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is the entity in charge of sanctioning bouts and deciding if a fight is fair. They have stopped fights in the past, like a 2015 fight between Rohan Murdock and Andre Ward when they deemed Murdock too inexperienced.

Given the big money in this fight, an estimated 500 million, the Commission would obviously have a difficult time turning it down for financial reasons. Nevada will receive eight percent of the revenue from all ticket sales, and the Commission receives 25 percent of that cut. According to the Times, $60 million in tickets have already been sold, which would mean over $1.2 million for the Commission. The Association was also against the decision to use eight-ounce gloves rather than the typical 10-ounce gloves. The Commission ignored a plea by the Association to not approve the decision, and it did not sit well with the physicians:

“I don’t think that’s the commission’s role, to try to affect the fight, or to try to affect ticket sales,” Lovelace said.

In terms of betting, “The Notorious” is the favorite in a victory by knockout or by technical knockout, but the doctors value experience more than physical attributes, and will watch the biggest fight in combat sports history hoping McGregor doesn’t get too hurt.

Do you think that’s a possibility during tonight’s mega main event?