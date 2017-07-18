Demetrious Johnson & Dana White Set For Sitdown To Discuss Recent Issues

It seems as though UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is ready to squash his beef with promotion President Dana White.

For the past few months “Mighty Mouse” and White have bickered back-and-forth through the media about Johnson’s refusal to fight former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in what could be a record-breaking 11th successful consecutive title defense. Johnson later suggested that White threatened to shut the 125-pound division down due to his refusal to compete against Dillashaw.

Johnson joined The MMA Hour yesterday (Mon. July 17, 2017) to offer an update on his relationship with White, claiming that he and the UFC boss are set to have a sitdown meeting and discuss their differences in two weeks time during UFC 214 weekend (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t think it’s fair when you have two grown men bicker on the f*cking Internet,” Johnson said. “You know what I mean? We’ll end up like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. Grown men, they sit down and talk about it, and that’s what we’re going to do in two weeks.” “It was just a big misunderstanding and we’re going to meet with Dana White,” Johnson said. “Dana White’s a grown-ass man, I am too, he’s got kids, I got kids, we’re going to sit down and get on the same level and go from there and see what options we have.”

Aside from his business with White, Johnson has also been making moves in regards to his managerial department. For the longest time Johnson’s longtime trainer Matt Hume served as his manager, however, the 125-pound champ decided to hire on Malki Kawa of First Round Management to handle those duties while he and Hume focus on what they do best – winning fights:

“Me and Matt both felt it was time to be managed by, to get a manager, tou know what I mean?” Johnson said. “It’s time in my career to bring in somebody who’s going to focus on that part of business, so me and Matt can focus on what we do best, which is get ready for the fight. Matt’s always been a great manager and helped me get ready for my fight and is one of my main training partners, now it’s time to put that responsibility on somebody else.”

Upon bringing in Kawa to manage him, one piece of advice he took away was to stop rushing into his next Octagon appearance so soon due to his anticipation to break Anderson Silva’s consecutive title defense record. Despite the advice, Johnson claims he will fight sooner rather than later as he wants to throw down one more time before year’s end: