Dana White Reveals Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Was Being Targeted For UFC 218

It’s well known by now about the drama that went down on Tuesday night.

It was announced that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones failed an in-competition drug test for his title winning performance over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month. Because of that failed drug test, the long-time UFC fighter has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the California Athletic Commission.

UFC President Dana White spoke with the media after his Tuesday Night Contender series in Las Vegas, Nevada at the TUF Gym to talk about this latest Jones controversy. Before the suspension was announced, fans around the world wanted to see Jones take on Alexander Gustafsson again due to their first meeting being a great close fight that some thought Gustafsson should’ve won.

White revealed that the promotion was planning on having Jones challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 218 on December 2, 2017, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani has reported in the past that the UFC spoke to Jones’ team about the possibility of that bout despite the fact that Miocic’s team was not contacted. For years now, there has been talk of Jones moving up to heavyweight, which is something MMA fans have been wanting to see for a long time.

“Obviously, it’s brutal. It’s unbelievable. Unbelievable. I’m sure I feel the same way every one of you felt when you heard. We were talking about Jones fighting at heavyweight. Probably [against Stipe in Detroit].”

It’s pretty clear that White is disappointed in the champion that he calls “the best ever” and his self-destructive tendencies.