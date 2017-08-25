Dana White Not Sure What’s Next For Conor McGregor Post-Mayweather Fight

While UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor attempts to make history in the boxing world by becoming the first person in history to defeat Floyd Mayweather tomorrow night (Sat. August 25, 2017), an interim 155-pound title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will take place at UFC 216 on pay-per-view (PPV).

The winner of that bout is expected to challenge “The Notorious One” upon his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition to determine who is the undisputed champion at 155 pounds. While it’s expected that McGregor will take on the winner of that fight in his next combat sports outing, there have also been rumors floating about that he could be thinking about continuing a career in boxing.

UFC President Dana White was asked what he believes the Irishman’s next move will be in his combat sports career, and couldn’t confirm or deny that he would challenge Lee or Ferguson next for the title (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” White said. “I haven’t focused on anything except this fight (between Mayweather and McGregor).”

Earlier this week McGregor hinted that his next fight could be a trilogy bout against rival Nate Diaz inside the Octagon, as the pair each hold one win over the other. When Ferguson caught wind of this answer, “El Cucuy” seemed rather frustrated by the news and told McGregor that he’s thinking about facing ‘the wrong Mexican’: