Cris Cyborg Vacates Invicta FC Title, Eyes Fight With Germaine De Randamie

Cristiane Justino has made a big decision, and that is to officially vacate her Invicta FC women’s featherweight title in hopes of getting her shot at UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. She announced the news in a YouTube video that was posted on Friday night. In the video, “Cyborg” stated that she knows when and where she wants the title fight with de Randamie to happen, which is on July 29 at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Cal.

Justino had been Invicta champion since 2013 when she beat Marloes Coenen in July of that year. She had three successful title defenses but has not fought under the Invicta banner since January of 2016. Over the last year, Justino has fought twice in the UFC at a catchweight of 140 pounds before the featherweight division was created just for her. She holds TKO wins over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg while in the UFC.

Ever since de Randamie defeated Holly Holm last month to win the inaugural title at UFC 208, the champion has been unclear about who she’d like to first defend her title against. With Justino cleared to fight and willing to fight a featherweight it’s clear that is the fight to make. Keep in mind that De Randamie said she needed time off to undergo hand surgery but then said that she was irritated by critics of her performance following the controversial decision at UFC 208 and said that she would welcome an immediate rematch with Holm if her doctor cleared her to fight.

It will be interesting to see which fight the UFC books first.