Cris Cyborg Says She’s Received UFC 214 Bout Agreement

For quite some time now, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg Justino has expressed interest in fighting at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. UFC President Dana White has also said that she will indeed be fighting on the card, although an opponent for the Brazilian slugger has still yet to be named

That could change very soon, however, as Cyborg took to her official Twitter account yesterday (June 10, 2017) to announce that she’s received a bout agreement for UFC 214:

Im hoping @ufc will announce my opponent for #ufc214 during #ufcauckland I just received my bout agreement but promise @seanshelby 2b quiet! — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 10, 2017

The bout was not officially announced during UFC Fight Night 110 last night, but recent speculation has indicated that her opponent could be reigning Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson. Last week, it was announced that Anderson would be headlining Invicta FC 24, but MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani recently reported that a potential bout between Cyborg and Anderson was not off the table:

There is renewed optimism surrounding a potential Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson fight at 214 on 7/29. Not done yet but it’s getting close. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2017

Cyborg had also expressed interest in fighting Germaine de Randamie, who currently holds the UFC’s featherweight title, but de Randamie has refused to fight Cyborg, while also revealing her intentions to drop back down to 135 pounds. The UFC then said a bout between Cyborg and former bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano was being targeted, but Zingano said she wouldn’t be healthy in time for UFC 214.

With that being said, Anderson appears to be the leading option to take on Cyborg on July 29.

UFC 214 is currently set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between bitter rivals Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, although Cyborg could slide into that headlining role if she is officially booked to fight on the card.