Cris Cyborg Fires Back At Dana White Over Latest Comments

Cris Cyborg Fires Back At Dana White Over Latest Comments

By Rory Kernaghan -
84
SHARE

The UFC women’s bantamweight division took another twist this week. After 11 months out of action, former champion Ronda Rousey returns to an immediate title shot. Facing the current queen Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, ‘Rowdy’ will finally look to get past her brutal loss to Holly Holm. Following the crushing KO against ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ at UFC 193, Rousey avoided the limelight for months. At times refusing to even talk about fighting, it was hard to see a path back to glory for the once dominant ruler.

Now that her comeback is set, Rousey is once again embroiled in some tense debates-Not so much regarding Nunes, but her old rival Cris Cyborg. The Brazilian knockout artist has scored two crushing knockouts since joining the UFC, co-incidentally during the period ‘Rowdy’ was absent. Having beefed with Rousey for many years already, a fight between the two would certainly be a massive draw.

Dana White’s Comments

UFC president Dana White ensured that a fight between Cyborg and Rousey would likely happen after UFC 207. This was in response to great criticism from the Invicta FC featherweight champ, who feels the UFC has favored Rousey in terms of promotion and ‘cherry picking’ her opponents. Responding during a recent interview, White said they hadn’t done anything with Rousey that hadn’t also been given to Cyborg in terms of promotion.

Clearly still angry, Cris Cyborg took to Twitter to point out some previous comments by Rousey and White:

Valid Points

Outside all the politics that have kept Cyborg from fighting against Rousey, there’s the infamous comments that even Joe Rogan was guilty of fuelling at one time. Hoping she’ll finally get a chance to settle this feud in the octagon, Cris Cyborg will at least have to wait until after UFC 207. Unfortunately for the Brazilian knockout artist, weight is still a major issue here. It’s not so much the fact she can’t make 135, it’s more that nobody wants to move up to 140 for the fight. If Rousey wins the bantamweight title against Nunes, we are essentially back to square one again.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • james

    In every combat sport moving up is a risk. Moving down an advantage. People dont go up amd dominate nearly the same way the go down and dominate.

    Moving up to fight a fighter who absolutely maxes out her size and weight cutting and has been caught cheating doing it isnt exactly a good way to get fighters to come up.

    • David

      Ronda would not be “going up.”
      I’m so sick of people forgetting she is more natural at 145. That’s where she started. Her first UFC fight was only her second at 135.

      • james

        That has nothing to do with anything. Ronda was pretty soft at 145. Once a fighter changes their body they are no longer the same walk around weight.

        Why do you think fighters take time to develop their bodies to the weight? Do you actually think all they do is cut more weight? Demetrius Johnson is cutting 30 lbs. Anthony Pettis too? Holly Holm?
        Hey Holly fought higher weights than cyborg I guess she should fight her too? Nope.

        Its because you change your whole muscle structure when you drop down a division. Same when you go up.

        • David

          Ronda balloons back up to near 145 after her 135 weigh ins. Also, it’s absolutely ludicrous to say “she changed her body” or “no longer has the same walk around weight.” Absolutely False.
          Weight cutting is hurts your body more than it helps it.

          Ronda soft at 145…… HA!

          • james

            Uh that is called weight cutting. E ery fighter ballons back up.

            If cyborg didn’t cut weight she would be 170.

            And no its not false you just dont know how it works. Fighters dont just cut more weight when they move down. Period.

          • David

            I know exactly what weight cutting is. It doesn’t change your body. It’s mostly dehydration.
            For high school wrestling our coaches made us wear slicker suits and sweat. Horrible for your body. But temporary.

          • james

            Well by your logic Cyborg is a welter weight.

          • David

            What the F??
            I said weight cutting doesn’t change your structure and you put that nonsense into my mouth?

          • james

            Because cyborg is naturally 170 lbs. There is never a case ronda and cyborg weigh the same. There is a reason rinda can cut down to 135. Its because she is smaller than cyborg.

            Look ronda never should have called out cyborg or men or said any stupid things she said. But they are no the same weight. Cyborg has missed weight at 145 and caught using weight cutting drugs after missing weight by 6 lbs after akano.

            Ronda makes 135, cyborg can not.

          • David

            When did I say they were the same size?
            Oh, I didn’t. Wtf are you talking about?

          • james

            Why should they fight? Cyborg should stop power lifting do more endurance training, watch her caloric output and input and get her walk around weight 10 lbs less (which is very possible she does’t have to be a weiggt lifter to survive) and fight 135 where there are much better fighters. She has fought only cans for the last 6 or so fights and fought two smaller unranked bantam weights at 140.

            If it were a sport with a bracket nothing she has done makes her deserve a fight with a top bantam.

          • David

            You are all over the place, putting words in my mouth the flying off on some prepared rebuttal that has nothing to do with my question.

            When did I say they were the same size?

            That was the question!!

          • james

            Why should they fight if they are not the same division?

          • David

            They were in the same division. RR is the one who left 145.

          • james

            That is the dumbest arguement. Ronda is no longer a 145lb fighter. Cyborg cant cut down to 135 Ronda can. Its an obvious size difference. Lots of fighters change weights when they start out. Especially when the promotions tell you they are getting rid of the division.

            Fighters chamge their muscle structure to move up or down. Look it up for god sakes. Ronda is not cutting an extra 10 lbs from her 145 days. She lowered her walk around weight. Why bulk up to fight one fight, for a title that does t exist. She is already rich she doenst need cyborg its the other way around.

            Have you ever heard a heavier division fighter spend years of the career fighting smaller fighters and calling out a smaller fighter.

          • David

            Ronda is a 145 fighter. She made her career beating smaller women. She had 1 fight at 135 before Ufc because 145 is more natural. She fought 154 in Olympic Judo, and as high as 147 in mma. 135 is a hard cut for her, she said so HERSELF. IN HER BOOK.

            135 IS UNATURAL FOR HER. Her own words.

          • james

            You are seriously using flawed logic here.

            Ronda fought 145 4 fights out of 13.

            Nearly everyone she fought has the same reach and height and cut the same weight.

            Fighters all cut weight. They all cut the 13-15 lbs Ronda does. Look at Tate on the scale before her cut I think there are photos.

            The issue here is Ronda ran her mouth and wrote a check her ass can not cash at 145. At 135 differnt story. Look at tate vs coenen. Coenen came down.

            Why is cyborg afraid to come down to fight at 135? Because she looses the weight advantage. She cant cut from 170 and would have to drop her walk around weight

          • David

            Because 145 is Ronda most natural weight. Stop it , Brother. Ronda left 145 because Cyborg was the only one left to beat. It’s been almost a decade since Ronda said she wanted cyborg. She won’t even say her name now. Also she won’t take an interview without a ” No cyborg question clause”

            She is scared.

        • David

          Still lmoa!!

          “Change your whole muscle structure”

          You sound silly, because again, your whole statement is absolutely false. Not a shred of truth.

          • james

            You sound like an uniformed person do some research. Yeah you change your body structure to be able to cut. Fighters who drop weighr classed do not just cut more weight. They change their conditioning.

            I wrestled and played judo at pen state 2 weight classes. One for folk and one for freestyle the sports are almost 6 months different. In freestyle when i cut down i did more endurance training and less power lifting. In order to lower my walk around weight 10 lbs to be able to weight cut.

          • David

            You say fighters permantly change their bodies through cutting…… but I sound uniformed. Sure buddy.

          • james

            No i did not. I said fighter need to change their muscle structure so they cut the same amount they did at the higher weight. If you cut 19 lbs at. 145 you dont cut 29 you change your walk around weight to continue cutting 19. When you do back up you have to change you walk around weight again. This is in most cases. Some people like machida just never cut much weight and were very small for the larger division.

          • David

            Whatever. Explain how huge Ronda got after her long layoff. You can’t deny how heavy she got.

          • james

            Huge? She looks like a body builder with abs? No. She ate cheesecake and got fat. But your right she will now get her body in condition to make her weight cut.

          • David

            Look at her on Kimmel. She was huge!!
            And it was mere days before a fight. Ronda uses Dolce weight cut system where she cuts 20 pounds in a little more than 24hrs. She did it on UFC.

            Google ” Ronda Rousey huge”

            She did look like a body builder.

          • james

            Uh no. She and dolce use 13 lb cuts for competition. The U.F. was 17 lbs. To prove a piint 3 lbs is a huge difference at that point.

            And how much did cyborg have to cut three days before her 140 fight? Hmm..

          • David

            Wtf??
            You are delusional. You probably claim Ronda walks around at 150

          • james

            Yeah before her cut she is 150. I have been to several seminars with dolce. I am assuming you think fighters just jog around with trash bags like the old days? Most fighter now use science. Even Lockhart with cyborg. You find the correct weight cut for the persons body and you do so by monitoring bloodwork. Ronda cuts down from 150 which is her fight camp shape. The last stage is a 13-15 lb cut of water.

            That is from the horses mouth do you have some evidence of anything different?

          • David

            Ronda is nothe 150. She says so in her own words in her own book.

          • james

            Well go ahead and provide a link. I can give you several that say differently from her and dolce.

          • David

            Ronda own book is the link. Read it.

          • james

            No. Qoute it or link it or it never happened.

          • David

            It is her own book.

          • james
          • David

            Ronda fought 154 in the Olympics. 145 and up to 147 mma.

            It is the truth. She is scared of Cyborg. Get over it. Nunes will destroy her and you will understand why she has been running for literally YEARS.

          • james

            “Why would Ronda, who walks around in the off-season at a healthy (148 to 152 pounds), why would she look to give such advantages to an athlete that walks around at 175 pounds?” he said. “No male on the planet would do such a thing, and I think it’s disrespectful and a double-standard for the public to assume Ronda should.”

            Mike Dolce.

          • David

            Read Ronda book. She absolutely does not walk around at 150.

          • David

            They both make extreme cuts. Ronda fought UNDEFEATED at 145 for almost half her career. The ufc allows 140 fights but Ronda has excuses, all the while claiming she can beat men. But a 5 year old ped pop on a WOMAN is out of the question.

            If RR wanted to prove her dominance, she would have beat Justino by now. She is a scared paper champ.

          • james

            The only paper champ is the one fighting smaller fighters her whole career. Rousey did not fighr 145 half her career. She moved down during cyborgs suspension.

          • David

            Ronda literally made her name off smaller women. Starting with Meisha Tate.

          • james

            Last time i checked Meisha cuts 10-13 lbs, and fights at bantamweight

            Cyborg literally fights women who are not in her division.

          • james
          • David

            I said 20. 3 pounds off. Lame ass excuse.

            Super lame

  • aNYagenda

    I dont really have a problem with rousy getting an immediate title shot.
    (Although thats not the same as me not having a problem with rousy…).

    UFC WMMA was BUILT AROUND HER,
    she’s by far a bigger star then anybody in the sport in the mainstream media outside of conor.

    And the same way Aldo was dominant and there was an argument that he deserved an immediate rematch, and I agreed with that argument at least, rousy was dominant.

    Dont play that race card only when it suits you.
    Thats unbecoming.

    • aNYagenda

      As far as it sounds like,
      your JUST GOT INTO THE UFC,
      without a division,
      and Dana is already trying to warm up a fight for you and rousy.

      Dont expect everything handed to you 5 minutes later tyrone woodly style.
      Everybody else walking the earth hasn’t had everything handed to them either.

      • VeryFriendly Nihilist

        After Nunes destroys Ronda their won’t be much of a market for a Ronda vs Cyborg fight.

      • james

        Nice to see a seperarion of emotion vs rationality.

  • Ronda ran down to 135 when it looked like she would have to face Cyborg. That is not the problem. The problem is she has been talking crap about Cyborg for over 5 years, avoiding and praying the fight is never made. Now she is passing her panties because Cyborg is in the UFC. Ronda is even TERRIFIED to say her name. LOL. Dana needs to let Ronda off the hook and give Cyborg her own division. Cyborg will be the new Queen of the UFC because Ronda is too chicken shit to step up.

    • NailGun

      Wrong

      The UFC asked Ronda to move down to 135 lbs and at the same time asked Cyborg to do it. Ronda did it and Cyborg said she could, agreed it would be best for her career but never did it. The UFC was contemplating trash canning the 145 lb division due to the lack of competition. This was back in 2011 when the UFC bought out strikeforce. Funny how nothing has changed in that division since 2011. It’s still weak and a vacuum for mediocrity. Go learn some history.

      Not only that but Ronda agreed to fight Cyborg in late June/early July of 2012 at 145 lbs, after she won the 135 lb title. Cyborg got busted for taking steroids though and suspended for a year and the fight never happened. Cyborg’s lawyers admitted this in an affidavit filed with the CSAC when they tried to get her suspension reduced so the fight could go as planned. Once again, go learn some history. You can google CSAC and find the affidavit. It’s still readily available online if you care about the truth and aren’t too intellectually lazy.

      And then in 2013 when Cyborg came back from her suspension weighing 160 lbs Ronda offered her another fight, this time at 135 lbs. Cyborg cried like a bitch and said she couldn’t make the weight. She’d die. So she asked out of her UFC contract and joined Invicta where she quickly put on 15 lbs of questionable lean muscle, while claiming to be trying to lose weight. So simple math tells you at 160 lbs she could have cut 25 lbs to make 135. At her current weight of 175 lbs she has to cut 30 lbs to make 145.

      Sorry but your hero is a lying, cheating fraud and a mental midget who hides behind her steroid muscle like it’s a shield because she deathly afraid of fighting anyone without it, particularly anyone in the hornet’s nest that is the 135 lb division.

      • FatalTomato

        Yep. Spot on, my man.

      • Ronda ran down to 135 before the UFC. She never agreed to fight Chris and never will. She will never mention Chris again and THAT FIGHT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.

        • VeryFriendly Nihilist

          The fight will never happen because Nunes will destroy Ronda and Ronda will cease being as marketable as she was in the past.

        • David

          Nail gun just repeats what Dana and Ronda say. He is basically a parrot who regurgitates the duck talk on command.

        • james

          Ronda and Cyborg were moving down in strikeforce. Look it up. There is such weak competition at 145 strikeforce was getting rid of the division.

          Also cyborg was suspended when Rousey dropped down. Demetrius Johnson ran away from Dominique Cruz? How about Faber? Pettis? Mousasi?

          • Cyborg never went down. Ronda ran as fast as she could and is still running. I don’t blame her. There is a Cyborg gunning for her. Not just to beat her, but to punished her for over 5 years of talking about her appearance, family and character. Ronda knows Cyborg will not knock her out quickly. She is going to shatter her ribs, smash her noes into dust and turn her face into hamburger. Ronda will NEVER take that fight. She has nothing to gain but humiliation on the world stage.

          • james

            Sure. Ronda was rude and abnoxious and said things that are ridiculous.

            However, cyborg needs ronda for a big payday.

            Cyborg if it were a bracket and a real sport does not deserve to fight any top bantamweights.

            Her legacy will always say I never fought the best. She chose to stay in a pathetic division. Her two ufc fights so far against unranked fighters not even close to a title. Cyborg for what ever reason will not cut down. It certainly wont kill her to do more endurance training and less power lifting. Especially if it allows ger to get a belt that means something.

          • Cyborg needs Ronda for nothing. She is a great respectable person inside and out. She has something that Ronda will NEVER have. Great friends and family that actually care about her and love her. She has a nation that actually loves her. She makes a great living doing what she loves.
            Ronda is hateful, bitter and is surrounded by people whom care nothing about her. She even contemplated suicide. That is sad. Cyborg is such a great person she would forgive Ronda and be her only friend in the world if she changed and apologized for her treatment of Cyborg. After that bone crushing ass kicking of course. LOL

          • james

            You seem very caught up in the soap opera stuff.

            Its not respectful to come in 7 lbs heavy to fight a 125 lb fighter then lie and try and say her bikini weighed 6 lbs.

            Its not respectful to use ped’s.

            Cyborg hasnt fought a decent opponent in years except for Baars. Who easily beat her.

          • Cyborg does not turn down fights or run from fighters. Suicide was not an option after a loss. There is always the next fight. Chris and Ronda use to fight at 145. Then the running began. LOL

          • james

            Uh cris was busted and stripped of her belt after she came in 6 lbs heavy. That is why the everyone was moving down hardly just rousey.

            If cris is such a beast why was cheating? Why wont she come down to 135?

            Why is her record mostly smaller division fighters?

            What would beating ronda at a weight other than the one she fights at prove?

          • Chris takes on all who wants to fight. A true champion. Beating Ronda would shut her mouth. She has been quite as a Church mouse as it looks like she may has to fight Chris. She shut Ronda up but not the way she wanted. Now she dares Ronda to say her name.

          • james

            Real champs dont cheat.

            Real champs fight people there own size.

            Nobody is forcing cyborg to stay a hulk so she can have a size advantage and stay in a pathetic division.

          • Ronda talked the talk but ran and hid behind Dana when it was time to walk the walk. Looks like she choose to bow down and shut up.
            Do you think Ronda will ever say her name? I don’t think so. LOL

          • james

            I am a 40 year old wrestling coach I dont care about this stupid drama or Ronda’s big mouth. I watch fights to see two good fighters the same weight fight.

            Cyborg being the largest woman fighter of coarse lets her call out all the smaller fighters. What larger fighter has she faced? What fighter with the same weight advantage she has over the smaller woman has she faced?

            Pathetic.

          • Ronda did all of the nasty trash talking (while running). She is a horrible person and no one in the UFC has anything good to say about her. Ronda and Chris fought in the same weight class and they could do it again if Ronda walked her talk but that will never happen. I love that fact that Ronda will not speak her name. That is paralyzing fear. Chris should leave her alone. The world can see she was a big mouth full of hot air. Time to move on an allow the true warriors to entertain us.

          • james

            Stop being such a drama queen.

            Ronda had a trash mouth. Yes. She said things she coulsnt back up.

            But she never cheated which is the largest disrespect you can do to your opponent.

            Cyborg isnt a true warrior yet. She has to beat one first. Not fight people with 8-7 records in the bantam weight division. Or fight people with a 6-5 record in featherweight.

          • Ronda’s mouth wrote a check her a$$ could not cash. That caused her to spend 6 years running. Now she is hiding and afraid to say Cyborg’s name. She should just apologize for her behavior and maybe Cyborg will leave her head attached to her body and just beat her up in the Octagon. LOL

          • james

            Who knows Ronda would by far be the best mma fighter Cyborg has fought.

            I guess you and cyborg never heard the term when they go low you go high.

            Instead you just make the same stupid comments Ronda does.

          • Cyborg has handled 6 years of insults with grace and class. But they are fighters and fighters fight. One is a brutal and devastating finisher and the other likes to twist people’s arms. Who do you have your money on?

          • james

            Let me guess you have never taken a philosophy or ethics class and know what morality or class is.

            The woman cheated. When Ronda moved down cyborg was literally suspended for PEDs

          • In The United States you do the crime you do the time. After you pay the price you are let back out in society.
            Ronda saw the handwriting on the wall and ran down to 135. I don’t blame her. The problem is she talked crap and insulted Cyborg for 6 years. Pretending she wanted to fight. Time to put up or shut up. Look like she choose to shut up and will not say her name. Run Ronda run! LOL

          • james

            Wow you are probably the biggest delusional fanboy I have met.

            First off I agree that Ronda cant beat Cyborg at 145 prob not 140. She is much bigger. Cutting down from a muscular 170 is not the same as Ronda fighting at 145 carrying some jelly roles.

            Second how is cyborg a moral person knowing she cheated twice. Once trying to calibrate a scale and the other using drugs to help her cut weight so she can be the much bigger fighter.

            Third Ronda is much more accomplished in her mma record and in her speciality. Cyborg cant hang with the worlds best strikers as we saw in the Baars fight.

            Sure Ronda ran her mouth, is immature, and allowed herself to be used by the company.

            Cyborg hasnt faced a solid opponent in years. Carano during the ped years, and Coenen are her only opponents with a record worth fighting a chapionship fight.

            If cyborg is so great why is she running from 135? She said iver and over she would move down. She was hired to move down. There are zero other good 145 lb woman. The closest thing is Budd who fights for another promotion.

          • We agree that Ronda is not the best female MMA fighter on the planet. She has been errely quite and I think she would agree.

          • james

            Yeah but we disagree who the best female mma fighter in the word is. Right now that is J.J. she not only has the undefeated record she has an incredible record in her speciality which is stand up.

          • We all have our favorites 😉

          • james

            This is true. Honestly I have met Cris and she is a sweetheart in person. Ronda acts like a spoiled brat, I have had to teach olympic development kids just like her. Their parents do a real number on them and make them think they are precious snowflakes for being good at a sport.

            I have also lost grappling matches to cheaters and it never feels good to not know if you could have won or not.

          • In the quest to be the best as in life sometimes you accept bad advise. You just learn from it and move on. Chris is the most test athlete in MMA today. As for those grappling matches you lost, let it go. There is no way you would have won. Just not possible. Just kidding 😉

          • james

            The same applies to Rousey though. Hopefully she knows not to follow Dana’s script now that she isnt sleeping in her car. Knowing she is a role model now hopefully she took the year to reflect and change her public face.

          • What happened to this big mouth Ronda calling out Chris Cyborg? She will not say her name now. LOL
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldwG27OuBmA

          • NW1977 .

            You’re saying now? She turned two title fights this month around Dec. 6th & Dana White find that odd. Since she is likely to be suspended for a year once again, Dana said now it make sense why she turned down two title fights. So much for that “Cyborg does not turn down fights” nonsense there. Hah!

        • james

          “So the commission female staff came in, then we send Shannon Hooper, one of (Akano’s) cornermen into the room, and they close the door and do the second weigh-in and she’s buck naked. She clocked actually at 144 (pounds) at that time. Then I started complaining, how can a bikini weigh 6 pounds? But they claimed the bikini was wet, and a wet bikini would weigh 6 pounds.”
          “I didn’t buy that, so I made the commission re-calibrate the scale, and I left Hitomi, Megumi, and Shannon Hooper in the room with her, and the commission female staff, and she took everything off, buck naked, and stepped on and it was still 150.1,” Hirata stated. “I don’t know how the 144 came in there, but obviously the whole strategy it seems like for the Chute Boxe team is they try to claim six pounds is the bikini. There’s no way a bikini weighs six pounds, wet or not wet.”

    • james

      “We were going to hold that division and just do fights with Cyborg whenever there was a new contender,” White told ESPN 1100 Las Vegas. “She’s getting stripped of the of the title. This pretty much kills the division.”

      Santos tested positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol, also known as Winstrol, in a drug test taken the day before her successful Dec. 17 title defense against Hiroko Yamanaka in San Diego. The California State Athletic Commission learned of the positive test on Dec. 23 and suspended Santos for one year, retroactive to Dec. 16, and fined her $2,500. In addition, the result of her bout with Yamanaka was changed to a “no decision.”
      Read more at http://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Cyborg-Stripped-of-Strikeforce-Title-Future-of-Division-in-Doubt-38851#klTAMZ7cswcMkMDJ.99

  • kevin

    Hopefully she loses…then digs deep and fights Cyborg

    I think Cyborg could fight them both in the same night on the same card, and demolish them both.

    • james

      Yeah she has about 25lbs on them. Eddie alverez will also beat any featherweight.