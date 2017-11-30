Conor McGregor Sends Message To Irish Mob

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is on top of the world, but he’s also in some hot water due to his recent actions in a bar.

If you thought that McGregor was going to back down after a threat to his life from the famed Kinahan drug cartel, then you would be wrong.

For those who might not know, McGregor was also in trouble with the law as he went to court on Thursday to answer for a speeding ticket. What’s interesting is that he didn’t show up originally when he was called.

His lawyer basically had to beg him to get him out of his mansion and into his fancy car to drive to the courthouse to be present in front of the judge in charge of the case.

After all of the drama was settled, McGregor was fined a few hundred bucks and told he would be arrested for his next no-show. Once he got out of the courthouse in front of the media who were waiting for him, he decided that it was a fine moment to send a message to the mob who has claimed to put a hit on his life stemming from a barroom brawl.

McGregor is not fazed in any way as when he was driving off in one of his sports cars, he shouted: “Come and get me!”