Conor McGregor Reveals Future Plans Post-Mayweather Fight

It appears as though Conor McGregor’s combat sports career is far from over once he concludes his battle with Floyd Mayweather Jr. next month.

The UFC lightweight champion hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since November of 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the first dual-weight champion in promotion history. Now, “The Notorious One” is set to make his professional boxing debut against, arguably, the greatest of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Since this past Tuesday, Mayweather and McGregor have been on a four stop World Tour to promote their upcoming bout, and the trash talk between the two brash rivals has been relentless. With the young Irishman set to make the biggest payday of his fighting career, however, many are left wondering if we’ll ever see McGregor fight again once he wraps things up with “Money.”

During the post-presser media scrum, “Mystic Mac” addressed these concerns and claimed that he will plans on fighting again after his August 26th date, and will keep his options wide open – whether that means competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) or boxing:

“I’ll buy a couple of more things, flash them around, just enjoy life for a little bit,” McGregor said. “But, keep doing what I’m doing. You have to understand, I’m only 28. I’m actually 29 tomorrow, my birthday is tomorrow. I’m only a young man. I’m fairly untouched, if you look through my career. For such a dangerous game, I’m not – you know I haven’t gone through big big wars. I’ve gone through some but not compared to others in the game. So I’m very young in my career. “When I sleep Floyd, I will certainly look – I will keep an eye on the boxing game. 100 percent I’ll keep my eye on news there – all it will do for me is it’ll give me more options. My options will stay open. I may box, I may continue to fight in the UFC, but I certainly will do both. Which one next, all that type of stuff I don’t know. But I certainly will continue to do both.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor goes down live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next month (Sat. August 26, 2017).