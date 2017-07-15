Conor McGregor Hints At Nate Diaz Trilogy After Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor continues to assure fans and pundits that he’ll return to the Octagon after taking on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Due to the amount of money he’ll make fighting Mayweather, many have argued that we’ve seen the last of McGregor in the UFC, but the lightweight champion appears to be dead set on continuing his MMA career.

If he does, McGregor feels as if a few options await him in the Octagon, with one being a showdown in Russia with No. 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“It’s certainly one of the things I would like to do,” McGregor told MMAjunkie backstage at SSE Arena Wembley. “Whether it’s next, I don’t know. I don’t even know how close the Russia thing is. Whether Khabib can pull his (expletive) together; he missed weight.”

The undefeated Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best lightweights in the world, but he has had issues with his health and his weight, most recently withdrawing from a scheduled interim title fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 just a day prior due to problems with his weight cut.

As far as other options go, McGregor admitted a trilogy with bitter rival Nate Diaz is still on his mind:

“There’s a few of them in the mix,” McGregor said. “A few of them need to pull their (expletive) together, though, and get interest going and get me interested. Right now I don’t actually see anything.” “That Diaz trilogy is also on my mind,” he said.

Diaz famously submitted McGregor at UFC 196 back in March 2016 before the Irishman scored a majority decision in the rematch at UFC 202 last August. Diaz hasn’t fought since and it doesn’t appear that he plans to unless a trilogy with McGregor is on the table.

The Irishman, however, feels as if the Stockton native should be ‘thankful’:

“He should really be thankful,” McGregor said. “Before he fought me he was (getting paid) 20,000 to show and 20,000 to win. His 19th fight in the UFC, and he was on 40 grand. Now he’s a multi-millionaire. So, I don’t know why he’s sitting there so bitter. Maybe them smacks he took in that rematch messed with his head a little bit. I hope not, but I think they did.”

