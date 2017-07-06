Coach Details McGregor’s Sparring Routine Ahead Of Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor is just under eight weeks away from his highly anticipated boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather, and he’s apparently sparring quite a bit in preparation to fight one of boxing’s all-time greats.

According to his longtime head coach John Kavanagh, McGregor is doing ‘four times the amount of sparring’ he would typically do for an MMA fight:

“Without going into too much detail – just to throw a number at you – we’re doing four times the amount of sparring for this camp than we would do for a regular MMA camp,” Kavanagh told TheMacLife.com in a recent interview. “That’s a huge amount of extra rounds. Whatever other parts you get ready for a fight whether it’s boxing or MMA, without doubt the most important part of that is sparring. That’s the sport. So you can be doing movement drills and weight lifting and running and all of these different things that go with it but number one should be sparring, as long as it’s sensible.”

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has never competed in a professional boxing match, but the bout against “Money” will be a hot attraction nonetheless. Due to his lack of experience inside the squared circle, however, many have given McGregor a slim chance of winning, while many have also said that the fight will only hurt the “Notorious” one if and when he returns to the Octagon.

Kavnagh disagrees:

“It’s a learning experience. You don’t get to do this too often, where you immerse yourself in one style. I read somewhere that people were saying that this would have a negative effect on Conor when he goes back to MMA; I think it’s only going to have a positive effect. When else could you shelve everything and focus on one art? “Whatever about the other arts in MMA, Conor came from boxing and boxing was always in his heart. He was always showing me different boxing fights over the years, so now that he really gets to immerse himself in it and drag us all deep into that rabbit hole with him it is fascinating.”

How do you expect the fight between McGregor and Mayweather to play out?