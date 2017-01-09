Coach: BJ Penn Remembered Who The F*ck He Is

Legendary former UFC lightweight and former UFC welterweight champion BJ “The Prodigy” Penn is set to make his return to action in the main event of this weekend’s (Jan. 15, 2016) UFC Fight Night 103 from Phoenix, Arizona. Penn last competed in 2014, and he’ll be facing a tough test this Saturday, as he’s set to take on rising prospect Yair Rodriguez.

Many have doubted Penn heading into his return bout given the fact that he hasn’t won a fight since 2010, but his longtime boxing coach Jason Parillo, who recently spoke on The Extra Rounds Podcast, said that Penn ‘remembered who the f*ck he is’ during this training camp:

“I think he’s made some gains and remembered who the f-ck he is,” Parillo said.

“I think he’s going to go out there and give this kid a shock.”

Penn last fought former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in July 2014 and it unfortunately turned out to be of the worst performances of his illustrious career. Now at age 38, however, Penn has reunited with Parillo and has also trained under the tutelage of legendary trainers Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn in New Mexico.

Parillo feels as if the necessary changes have been made and he expects to see a different version of “The Prodigy” in this upcoming fight:

“He’s preparing maybe for a guy he saw fight Frankie Edgar fight last but I think BJ’s a different guy than he was.”

Do you expect Penn to return to form against Rodriguez?