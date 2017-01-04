Bryan Caraway Out Of UFC FN 103, Jimmie Rivera In Need Of Replacement Opponent

Bryan Caraway Out Of UFC FN 103, Jimmie Rivera In Need Of...

The UFC’s upcoming Fight Night event from Phoenix, Arizona just lost a pivotal 135-pound match-up, as Bryan Caraway was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout with Jimmie Rivera due to a shoulder injury he suffered last month.

Caraway is currently the No. 5-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, and is riding the hype of in impressive two-fight win streak, with his most recent win coming over the formerly undefeated Aljamain Sterling in May.

Rivera is an impressive prospect at 135 pounds who is currently the No. 6-ranked in the bantamweight division, not having lost a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout in nearly a decade. His most recent win was an impressive one, over the recently retired multiple time title challenger ‘The California Kid’ Urijah Faber.

Now the New Jersey native is in need of a late-notice replacement for Fight Night in Phoenix.

UFC Fight Night 103 is set to go down live on FS1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on January 15, 2017. The event is headlined by the return of UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn who takes on No. 10-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez.

The updated UFC Fight Night 103 card is as followed:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn

Marcin Held vs. Joe Lauzon

Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

Jimmie Rivera vs. TBA

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

Augusto Mendes vs. Frankie Saenz

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Viktor Pesta

Tony Martin vs. Alex White

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Drakkar Klose vs. Devin Powell

Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

Joachim Christensen vs. Bojan Mihajlovic

Cyril Asker vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov