Breaking: Dana White Confirms Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee For Interim Lightweight Title

It looks like the UFC’s 155-pound division will be receiving an interim champion.

Current division champ Conor McGregor is currently embroiled in a boxing feud with Floyd Mayweather Jr., as the pair prepare to collide in just two weeks’ time on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). Now, UFC President Dana White has announced that an interim champion will be crowed to welcome “The Notorious One” back to the Octagon upon his expected return, as No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson will take on No. 7-ranked Kevin Lee.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto took to Twitter to report that the UFC President confirmed “El Cucuy” vs. “The Motown Phenom”:

Dana White just said Ferguson vs. Lee for the interim lightweight title is happening. Was shaky on date but said he thought 216 in October. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 16, 2017

Ferguson is currently on a nine-fight win streak having earned wins over the likes of Edson Barboza, Lando Vannata, and Rafael dos Anjos. He was expected to face No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 209 this past March; however, “The Eagle” had a disastrous weight cut and was forced off the card the day of weigh-ins.

Lee is on an impressive five-fight win streak having finished his last four in a row. He has finished those fights in either the first or second round with three coming via rear-naked choke and one via TKO. His last Octagon appearance saw him take home a first-round submission win over Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Michael Chiesa.

If White’s memory serves him correctly, the bout is targeted for UFC 216 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7, 2017. It is not yet known if it will serve as the main event.