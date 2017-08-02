Bisping: Daniel Cormier Crying At UFC 214 Gives Jon Jones ‘Ultimate’ Revenge

Jon Jones is back.

“Bones” made his highly anticipated return to Octagon action this past weekend (Sat. July 29, 2017) in the main event of UFC 214 against Daniel Cormier in an attempt to retrieve the light heavyweight championship he never lost. Although the first two rounds showed a very back-and-forth contest between the two, Jones was able to land a hellacious head kick in the third round that wobbled Cormier, allowing “Bones” to finish things off on the mat with some ground-and-pound to score a TKO win.

Following the bout, Cormier was visibly upset as he began to cry after realizing what had happened. He was understandably confused after coming to and got emotional after realizing he lost. “DC” also got emotional following his first loss to Jones back in January of 2015, as he suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career – something Jones repeatedly referenced to in the build up to UFC 214.

UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to comment on the results of the UFC 214 main event and explained why Jones got the ‘ultimate’ revenge for making Cormier cry a second time following their fight (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Cormier shouldn’t have done that. I thought it was bad because – listen, I’ve never cried when I’ve lost a fight, that’s not what I’m saying though. What I’m saying is because how much they dislike one another, and for as classy as Jon Jones could be inside the octagon, don’t tell me that that wasn’t the ultimate f**king revenge for Jon Jones to see D.C. crying. So what I mean is that the way he should have handled that better is to save that for the private moments. “But he’d just been scrambled. Obviously, he wasn’t thinking straight. He was highly emotional, he’d just been knocked out. You don’t know where you are when you’ve been knocked out, I’ll tell you that right now. Even though you’re back on you’re talking to Joe Rogan, you still don’t know what the f**k is going on. And by the way, that was a bad knockout.”

“The Count” went on to express the respect he has for Cormier as a fighter, but urged fans not to pity the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product because that’s probably not what he wants: