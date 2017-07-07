Betting Odds For TUF 25 Finale: Is Justin Gaethje Favored In Debut?

TUF 25 Finale is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, July 7th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT and FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT. Six bouts will take place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT.

The event will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje. Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout, and Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Johnson is a -165 favorite over Gaethje, who is a +145 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lima being a +165 underdog against Taylor, who is a -205 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (-165) vs. Justin Gaethje (+145)

The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Final: Dhiego Lima (+165) vs. Jesse Taylor (-205)

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (-260) vs. Drakkar Klose (+220)

Light Heavyweight: Jared Cannonier (-260) vs. Steve Bosse (+200)

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou (-120) vs. Brad Tavares (+100)

Light Heavyweight: Marcel Fortuna (+200) vs. Jordan Johnson (-240)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT)

Tom Galicchio (+255) vs. James Krause (-335)

Strawweight: Angela Hill (-340) vs. Ashley Yoder (+280)

Middleweight: Ed Herman (+160) vs. C.B. Dollaway (-185)

Female Bantamweight: Jessica Eye (+100) vs. Aspen Ladd (-120)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT)

Featherweight: Gray Maynard (+255) vs. Teruto Ishihara (-310)

Strawweight: Juliana Lima (+310) vs. Tecia Torres (-370)