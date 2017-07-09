Alistair Overeem Wins Close Decision Against Fabricio Werdum

Alistair Overeem (43-15, 1 NC) and Fabricio Werdum (21-7-1) did battle this Saturday night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the third time, Overeem and Werdum went head-to-head. “Vai Cavalo” took the first fight in Pride Fighting Championships. “The Reem” nabbed a victory in their second encounter under the Strikeforce banner.

Overeem avoided disaster in the final round to take a majority decision this time.

Right away Werdum went for the same jumping kick he landed on Travis Browne. A head kick from Overeem was blocked. “The Reem” clinched his opponent against the fence briefly. Werdum threw out a combination, but caught air.

Overeem landed a right hand, but Werdum looked to go down because he was off balanced. He popped right back up. Overeem landed another right hand. A body kick was there for Werdum. He later landed a push kick. The round later came to a close.

“Vai Cavalo” again rushed in at the start of round two. He threw out some kicks. Werdum pulled guard and Overeem eventually stood back up. A kick to the body landed for Werdum. A left hand clipped Werdum. Overeem landed a knee to the body before Werdum pulled guard again.

“The Reem” got up again. A hard kick to the body connected for Overeem. A jab found the target for Overeem. Werdum popped his opponent with a jab of his own. A spinning heel kick from Werdum missed as the round ended.

Werdum pressured his opponent at the start of round three, but nothing doing. A combination connected for Werdum. A knee dropped Overeem, who slipped out of a guillotine choke. Werdum landed an uppercut. He took his opponent down. The action stalled on the ground. The fight ended with Werdum in top control.

While one judge scored the fight a draw, Overeem was awarded the win with scores of 29-28 from the other two judges.

Final Result: Alistair Overeem def. Fabricio Werdum via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)