Tony Ferguson Reportedly Set For Big Fight – And It’s Not Khabib

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson may finally have a fight in the works, and for the first time in what seems like years (even though that’s not the case), it’s not against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Yesterday, Ariel Helwani revealed during The MMA Hour (via FanSided) that the UFC is targeting Ferguson vs. No. 7 Kevin Lee for October 7’s UFC 216. The fight has not been made official for the event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as of yet.

If it is made official, it would mark somewhat of a departure from at least what seemed like would happen, which was the promotion re-signing Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for an unprecedented fourth time, especially with the two top 155-pound foes waging verbal warfare on social media as of late.

But as Ferguson so bluntly put it (at least in his words), Nurmagomedov is still not physically ready to fight ‘El Cucuy’ even seven months after he was forced out of their interim title bout at March’s UFC 209 when he depleted his body attempting to make 155 pounds. In the months since, Ferguson, who is currently riding a division-best nine-fight win streak, was linked to a rivalry with fan favorite Nate Diaz, and also seen on several media outlets trying to promote himself, but no one has been willing to step up and fight him.

That is, until now if we’re to believe Lee is willing to fight him, which wouldn’t be surprising given their beef that arose on live TV after Lee’s controversial submission win over Michael Chiesa this June, where ‘El Cucuy’ was serving as a live television analyst on FOX Sports 1. The quickly surging Lee has won five in a row and appears to be on the cusp of true title contention, speculation that will become fact if he faces and defeats Ferguson this fall.

There’s no word if an interim title will be on the line as current champ Conor McGregor faces Floyd Mayweather in his pro boxing bout in less than two weeks, but with rumors surfacing “The Notorious” may still fight in the octagon in 2017, that seems unlikely at this point.