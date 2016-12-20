Chris Weidman Reacts To Gegard Mousasi’s Callout

Earlier today (Tues., December 20, 2016) surging UFC middleweight Gegard Mousasi called out former champion Chris Weidman in forceful fashion, implying that the New York native had already been sent a bout agreement to face “The Dreamcatcher” but was dragging his feet on signing.

However, Weidman, who just got knocked out by a brutal flying knee from Yoel Romero at UFC 205 on November 12, was quick to reply with confirmation that Mousasi’s name was only one of several he was presented with, and still needed time to heal up from his defeat anyhow:

Easy, Pal. You were just one of a few names given by @UFC, and I'm still healing up. Glad you're finally speaking, though! https://t.co/TVPH6KWWfi — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) December 20, 2016

It sense that the former champ needs more time to heal up from “Soldier of God’s” devastating knee, as Weidman was left bleeding profusely in the first-ever card from his home state of New York. Since he changed MMA history by knocking out Anderson Silva and defended his belt three times against Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort, Weidman has fallen on incredibly tough times, losing by way of brutal stoppage to Luke Rockhold for the title at UFC 194 and Romero.

Mousasi, meanwhile, has been on a tear after he lost to a highlight reel spin kick from Uriah Hall in September 2015, defeating Thales Leites, Thiago Santos, Vitor Belfort, and finally, Hall in their rematch last month to rack up a four-fight win streak with three finishes. He’s dangerously close to a title shot, but getting matched with Weidman would buck the UFC’s usual trend of booking fighters coming off of wins against one another. Still, Weidman could be the big name Mousasi needs to get over the top.

But if he wants to fight now, “The Dreamcatcher” will apparently have to look elsewhere.