A disclosed list of fighter pay salaries for this month’s UFC 292 pay-per-view event at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts has been released, with undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili netting more than both newly-minted bantamweight best, Sean O’Malley, and former gold holder, Aljamain Stelring.

Co-headlining the flagship event in ‘Bean Town’, Chinese gold holder, Zhang Weili successfully defended the strawweight crown for the first time as part of her second title reign – landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over surging Brazilian challenger, Amanda Lemos.

In the night’s main event, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley minted himself as the undisputed bantamweight champion with a spectacular second round win over the defending, Sterling – landing a series of hammering ground strikes to turn in a second round TKO win.

THE FULL @SUGASEANMMA KNOCKOUT!



A right hand that will live on in UFC history at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/jM5MkPTxqK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

And despite the hugely-backed O’Malley’s champonship-clinching win, the Montana native missed out on the top spot for disclosed salaries at UFC 292, with Hebei native, Weili topping the charts.

Zhang Weili tops the disclosed fighter salary list for her title defense at UFC 292

Below, check out the full list of disclosed salaries from UFC 292, made available by the Massachusetts Officie of Public Safety and Inspections, upon request from MMA Fighting.

Sean O’Malley ($500,000 + no win bonus) vs. Aljamain Sterling ($500,000)

Zhang Weili ($520,000 + no win bonus) vs. Amanda Lemos ($250,000)

Ian Machado Garry ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus) vs. Neil Magny ($134,000)

Mario Bautista ($43,000 + $43,000) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear ($27,000)

Marlon Vera ($155,000 + $155,000) vs. Pedro Munhoz ($150,000)

Brad Tavares ($100,000 + $100,000) vs. Chris Weidman ($426,000)

Gregory Rodrigues ($50,000 + $50,000) vs. Denis Tiuliulin ($14,000)

Kurt Holobaugh ($15,000 + $15,000) vs. Austin Hubbard ($32,000)

Brad Katona ($32,000 + $32,000) vs. Cody Gibson ($15,000)

Andre Petroski ($18,000 + $18,000) vs. Gerald Meerschaert ($100,000)

Natalia Silva ($40,000 + $40,000) vs. Andrea Lee ($70,000)

Karine Silva ($14,000 vs. $14,000) vs. Maryna Moroz ($50,000)