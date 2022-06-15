Dagestani featherweight standout, Zabit Magomedsharipov has informed the UFC of his decision to retire from professional mixed martial arts with immediate effect – bringing an end to a 10-year professional career.

Zabit, who boasts an 18-1 professional record at the time of his retirement from the sport, most recently featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night Moscow back in November 2019, earning a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar over the course of three rounds. The headliner earned both Zabit and Kattar Fight of the Night honors.

Zabit Magomedsharipov was widely tipped to challenge for UFC gold in the future

Speculation has been rife regarding Zabit’s continued fighting future amid a prolonged health issue, as well as his intentions to become a practising doctor – which he hinted at back in April. And now, per an initial report from MMA Fighting reporter, Guilherme Cruz, Zabit has informed the UFC of his intention to hang up his gloves from professional mixed martial arts with immediate effect.

Zabit Magomedsharipov was officially removed from the UFC featherweight rankings back in April of last year due to inactivity, with his sole outing since his win over Kattar – a high-stakes headliner against Yair Rodriguez cancelled in August of the year prior due to an ankle injury suffered by the Mexican.

A former ACB featherweight champion, Zabit Magomedsharipov, who plys his trade under the tutelage of head coach, Mark Henry – enjoyed a six-fight, promotional-perfect stint since his September 2017 Octagon debut.

Prior to his win against Kattar, Zabit had defeated Jeremy Stephens, adding the veteran Des Moines native to other wins over Brandon Davis, Kyle Bockniak, Sheymon Moraes, and Mike Santiago.

A renowned finisher and dynamic striker and grappler, Zabit managed to land an impressive seven career submission wins, to go with a further six separate career knockout wins. Zabit is also a Russian, European, and World Cup victor in Sanda.