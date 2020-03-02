Yoel Romero Reveals Current Weight Ahead Of UFC 248

Spread the word!













Yoel Romero might be looking at his last shot at the middleweight title — and his weight is on point according to him.

Romero challenges Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in the UFC 248 headliner this Saturday. “The Soldier of God” has a history of struggling to make the 185-pound limit, having missed weight in two of his last three title fights.

Although he came in at 184.5 pounds for his last fight with Paulo Costa, the weight will always be a worry for fans when it comes to Romero.

However, all is well as of today according to the Cuban. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Romero revealed he currently weighs 198 pounds which he claims is very good at this point during fight week.

“198, muy bien,” Romero said (via MMA Mania). “Normally I am 202, depending. It is totally different now. Now I have time for training. That is the difference. I have a time for my training, in my camp.

“No excuses. It’s no problem for me when I have time for my training. I am not thinking about my weight for my fight. I am thinking about my training camp. Because you need to lose your weight in training camp.”

Losing 13 pounds in four days is certainly possible but not easy, either. Regardless, Romero claims everything is fine so maybe there’s no need to worry for now.

Do you think Romero will make weight?