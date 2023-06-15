Ahead of his undisputed light heavyweight title challenge against Russian champion, Vadim Nemkov this weekend atop a Bellator 297 card in Chicago, Illinois – division title chaser, Yoel Romero missed this week’s press conference – appearing via video-link from his hotel room bed, to his revealed fear of heights.

Romero, a fan-favorite light heavyweight contender, is slated to headline UFC 297 this weekend in Chicago taking on Nemkov – ahead of an undisputed bantamweight title fight clash with current gold holder, Sergio Pettis, and three-division title hopeful, Patricio Pitbull.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run ahead of his championship challenge against Nemkov, Romero got off the mark under the Bellator MMA banner against Alex Polizzi at Bellator Paris with a spectacular third round TKO win.

Returning in the co-main event of Bellator Dublin in September of last year at the 3Arena, Romero turned in another dominant win, eventually finishing veteran Dutch kickboxer, Melvin Manhoef with a slew of ground strikes in the capital.

Yoel Romero challenges for Bellator gold this weekend

Appearing via video link at yesterday’s Bellator 297 press conference, Romero was touted as have met his kryptonite, in the form of his revealed fear of heights.

“He (Yoel Romero) apologizes to everybody, but getting inside that building is a fight that he knows he’s not going to win,” Chael Sonnen told assembled media. “Everybody’s got a kryptonite – now we know what Yoel’s is.”

Touching on his fear, Cuban Olympic silver medalist, Romero explained that even with the help of his beloved kids, he would not even consider making his way onto a Ferris wheel.

“Not even with my kids would I be able to go up on a Ferris wheel,” Yoel Romero explained.

Unable to staredown with Nemkov in-person due to his absence, Romero – who remained on a screen to the side of the platform, eventually faced-off with the Russian champion, albeit virtually.