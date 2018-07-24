Yoel Romero Denies Accepting UFC 230 Fight With Paulo Costa

Earlier today, news arrived that a high-profile middleweight match-up between Yoel Romero and Paul Costa had been set for November 3’s UFC 230 from New York.

However, that booking appears to have been hastily announced, as multiple sources have confirmed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Romero has not accepted a bout with Costa, or any fight for that matter.

“The Soldier of God” apparently had surgery on his orbital bone following his five-round war with Robert Whittaker at June’s UFC 225, his second loss to the current champion in less than a year. Due to the exhaustive nature of his recent schedule, which includes him missing weight before his last two bouts, Romero apparently isn’t in a hurry to get his next fight signed until he fully heals.

Costa has reportedly verbally agreed to the fight, but neither Romero or his management have signed any contract.

One of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC, the surging Brazilian contender will have to wait to find out if he’ll meet Romero at UFC 230, a card that already features two massive middleweight bouts in Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza vs. David Branch.