Arman Tsarukyan sensationally passed one of the biggest tests of his career at UFC Vegas 49.

The Armenian dominated Joel Alvarez with his wrestling and ground and pound on route to a second-round TKO win.

Alvarez was badly cut towards the end of round 1 and was not able to intelligently defend himself for the rest of the fight.

Check out the highlights.

🇦🇲 Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez 🇪🇸



Absolute prospects here, folks. #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/NWesqx5gF5 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 27, 2022

Tsarukyan with a beautiful elbow that opens up Alvarez. 👌 pic.twitter.com/otW1Kb2B01 — MMA ON BLAST (@Blastmma) February 27, 2022

You're going to be hearing the name Arman Tsarukyan a LOT. 📈



🇦🇲 @ArmanUFC with a showing to put himself right into LW contention. #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/FcIAZ7WTjy — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 27, 2022

