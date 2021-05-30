A lightweight bout between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic has been rebooked.
The pair were initially set to face each other at UFC Vegas 27 last week until the fight was pulled right before the event as Hadzovic was experiencing health issues.
However, as per MMA Fighting, the fight has been rebooked for the UFC’s June 26 event which takes place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. That card is headlined by a heavyweight encounter between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.
Medeiros is on the first three-fight losing streak of his career and will be looking to snap it against Hadzovic. The Hawaiian’s last three losses include defeats to Donald Cerrone, Gregor Gillespie and Lando Vannata.
Hadzovic is also on a losing streak as he has dropped his last two following defeats to Christos Giagos and Renato Moicano. He will look to earn his first win since February 2019 when he clashes with Medeiros.
Here’s how the card currently looks:
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
- Maxim Grishin vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji
- Michel Prazeres vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Justin Jaynes vs. Charles Rosa
- Ed Herman vs. Danilo Marques
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev
- Jai Herbert vs. Renato Moicano
- Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva
- Warlley Alves vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros
Who do you have winning this matchup?