WWE Champion Brutally Trolls Ronda Rousey Over Holly Holm Knockout

WWE may not be real, but the insults certainly are.

Earlier this year UFC Hall Of Famer Ronda Rousey signed a deal to join WWE, where she currently reigns as the Raw Women’s Champion. WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) is this weekend, which means the champions of the Raw and SmackDown Live brands face off against one another.

Ronda’s opponent would usually be current SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, Lynch was injured during a segment to hype Survivor Series on an episode of Raw this past Monday. After suffering a broken nose, she will not be able to face Rousey and is replaced by Charlotte Flair – daughter of two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.

Despite the fact that Rousey and Lynch aren’t facing one another anymore, that hasn’t stopped the two women from going at it on social media (for show). Rousey went off on Lynch for pulling out of their match this weekend earlier today. Rousey called Lynch, who goes by the moniker “The Man,” the “Millennial Man.”

It didn’t take Lynch too long to clap back by opening a deep wound. Lynch poked fun at Rousey’s 2015 head-kick knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193:

“Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. “When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both.”

Rousey avoided the public eye for a year after suffering the first loss of her MMA career to Holm. She returned in December of 2016, only to be knocked out by Amanda Nunes in under a minute. Now, she is a full-time professional wrestler for WWE but hasn’t officially shut the door on her fighting career.