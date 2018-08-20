World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation Signs Two More Former UFC Fighters

The World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) signs two more former UFC fighters as bare-knuckle promotions continue to be the latest trend in combat sports.

The upstart promotion will host its first event later this year in October. The (WBKFF) made headlines last month when they officially announced a contest between Chris Leben and Phil Baroni. The promotion took to Instagram to announce the signing of two more UFC veterans- Josh Neer and Melvin Guillard. The (WBKFF) also inked former TUF 26 contestant Christina Marks.

Neer (36-16-1) hasn’t competed in MMA since getting knocked out by surging UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith at Victory FC 47 back in 2016. “The Dentist” posted a record of six wins and nine defeats in his two runs with the UFC.

Guillard (32-21-2, 3 NC) has competed in nearly every relevant combat sports promotion during the last ten years. However, “The Young Assassin’s” best days may be behind him. Guillard has gone 0-8 with one NC in his last nine fights dating back to a 2014 defeat to Justin Gaethje.

Marks (8-10) lone appearance in the octagon was a loss at the hands of Montana De La Rosa during The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale.

The (WBKFF) will debut this fall, and with an already promising stable of fighters, it should prove to be an exciting night of fights.