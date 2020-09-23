Former UFC welterweight titleholder, Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley is facing a potential six-month injury layoff, following his UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 fifth-round stoppage loss to former teammate, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

The 38-year-old took headlining honours opposite his former American Top Team stablemate, dropping a fifth-frame knockout loss, after suffering a rib injury. In another dissapointing performance from the St. Louis native, Woodley was taken down three separate times, absorbed over two-hundred total strikes, and was dominated in clinch exchanges by the ever-present, relentless style of Covington.

Blasted with a multitude of body kicks and other shots, Woodley explained how he had suffered an injury to his rib earlier in the fight, with his guillotine attempt in the fifth-round, in which he twisted as Covington tripoded – resulted in the “popping” of his rib.

Disclosing a CT scan of his injury to ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani – Woodley confirmed he had suffered a fracture to his rib.

“X-Ray of Tyron Woodley’s broken rib, courtesy of Woodley. He said it popped earlier in the fight and then tried to use the guillotine to stand up and it popped. “It was the most pain ever,” he said. He is back at the hotel resting.“





In a list of medical suspensions released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Woodley must be cleared by a orthopedic doctor, or face a potential sidelining until March of next year – with a suspension inforced until at least November of this annum.



“Tyron Woodley: Must have left costrochondral tear (ribs) cleared by orthropedic doctor or no contest until 3/19/21. Minimum suspension until 11/4/20, no contact until 10/20/20“.

The news of Woodley’s potential lengthy layoff following calls from UFC president, Dana White – for the Missouri native to consider hanging up his gloves, following a string of three-consecutive Octagon defeats.

Speaking during an Instagram live session earlier this week – Woodley claimed he had no intentions of calling time on his career, detailing how he wouldn’t consider a snap decision to mix up his coaching team, or locality – amid his recent slump in form.