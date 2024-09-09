‘Won’t be done again’: Dana White says UFC 306 will never happen again

Despite proclaiming that Noche UFC is slated to break the record gate of $17,700,000 dating back to 2016, promotional CEO, Dana White has claimed an event for the promotion at the Las Vegas Sphere will not happen again — nor will a future outdoor card, explaining his excitement to see if the flagship card will be suited to the venue.

Slated to return to North America this weekend for a UFC 306/Noche UFC card at the Las Vegas Sphere following a recent trip ‘Downunder’ for a middleweight title fight headliner at UFC 305, White has boldly proclaimed that the card — which features a title fight doubleheader, is on course for a record-breaking outing.

“Biggest gate in UFC history already,” Dana White said of Noche UFC during an interview with Grind City Media. “And the biggest event ever for pre-buys, leading up to an event. So, the week before an event — the most pre-buys ever in the history of the company [UFC].”

And furthermore, despite his excitement ahead of the Noche UFC card, White claimed he was unsure if the venue would actually suit combat sports, and explained how outdoor events are firmly off the card for the foreseeable.

Dana White unsure Noche UFC card at the Sphere will be suited to venue

“We don’t know,” Dana White explained. “We don’t know until late Saturday night. You know, I won’t do outdoor arenas because of wind, bugs, rain, and lots of other things that can happen. But this is still a controlled environment where on September 14., sports and entertainment are truly gonna come together at the same time.”

“Does it work? Is it great? Is it awesome? Does it suck? We don’t know,” Dana White continued. “We won’t know until it’s over, but we’re gonna try it. We’re gonna rehearse the sh*t out of this thing. I’ll still know every detail. What I don’t know is if this works.”