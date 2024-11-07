Woman who was ‘In effect raped’ by Conor McGregor denies CCTV footages ‘Contradicts’ account

Nikita Hand, who has accused mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor and another defendant, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, of rape, has today told the High Court how she denies that CCTV footage from the day in question “flatly contradicts” her account of the events.

Hand, who was 29 years old at the time of the alleged incident, alleges UFC fighter, Conor McGregor raped her during an incident in December 2018 at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin, with a civil case against the 36-year-old fighter beginning in the capital this week.

Jury told how Conor McGregor ‘in effect raped’ Nikita Hand during 2018 incident

Hand, a former colorist at a hair salon in Goatstown, Dublin — appeared before Judge Alexander Owen and a jury of twelve (eight women and four men) this morning for further cross-examination by SC (senior counsel), Remy Farrell, representing Conor McGregor.

And in CCTV footage brought to the civil case this afternoon, Hand has denied examination from Farrell who claims footage obtained from the alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel “flatly contradicts” her account of the events. (via Daily Mirror)

Reacting to the footage of CCTV played in court, Hand described it as “very disturbing”, further claiming “I’m very drunk, I’m stumbling. It’s not my character, I’m very vulnerable and I don’t want to have to look at it again.”

Alleging she was “black and blue” following the incident, in which Judge Alexander Owens confirmed McGregor had “in effect raped” plaintiff, Hand, the latter claimed, “The CCTV footage doesn’t take away from what happened to me in that room with Conor. I know what happened to me. I was brutally raped and battered.”

Furthermore, Hand told SC, Farrell how she had requested friends to delete text messages from the night in question following the alleged incident, in her words because she was “afraid” for her life.

At around 4 p.m. local time, the civil case was adjourned by Judge Alexander Owens, ahead of a sitting tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m., with both McGregor and the above-mentioned Lawrence alleging the sex with Hand on the day in question eight years prior was consensual, with both vehemently denying allegations of rape.