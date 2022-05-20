Former Heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko believes that Russian competitors shouldn’t be allowed to participate in global sporting events.

Klitschko has been very outspoken about the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and had even taken arm against the Russians to defend his home country. Wladimir Klitschko and his brother Vitali, had both been on the front lines, putting their lives on the line to protect the Ukraine and the citizens of the invasion.

Klitschko has been very outspoken and has pleaded for help from countries all over the world. He had even asked other countries to help in the effort by sending weapons for their citizens to defend themselves with. Klitschko is using his voice for good in his home country and is taking it a step further by calling for Russian athletes to not be able to compete in their sports.

Wladimir Klitschko was on Fox Nation when he urged organizations to not allow Russian athletes to compete

“The IOC should ban the Russian team now. The war is going now, they cannot participate at the next Olympic games, they cannot participate at any athletic events because this war is represented by Russia,” he told “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation. “Actions speak louder than words. Isolation, and this isolation speaks louder than any word or any line because isolation is painful.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

The Olympic committee had banned Russia from the sports, but allow the Russian competitors to compete as a neutral athlete. Klitschko believes that this penalty was not hard enough, and there needs to be more impactful on the Russians.

“It’s going to be painful for athletes, for the economy, it’s going to be painful for anyone and everybody involved with Russia,” Klitschko said.

What do you think of Klitschko’s stance on the Russian athletes? Should they be able to compete in global sporting events?