Nate Diaz may no longer be in his prime, but that doesn’t matter: UFC fans will always want to see Diaz in the ring. This, after all, is someone who helped to make the UFC what it was, and as a bona fide fan-favorite, Diaz could probably come out for a verbal debate, and people would tune in to watch. The good news is that this isn’t Diaz’s style. If he’s in the ring, he’s there to win. And could he be on the brink of having another fight? Recent news suggests that this could be the case.

What’s The Story?

There’s no official news just yet, but there are some signs that Diaz may be fighting as part of UFC 269, which is scheduled to take place in mid-December. Certainly, Diaz has been hinting that something could be on the cards. He used his Twitter account to simply say: ‘December.’ And this cryptic clue was given more weight by his likely opponent, Vicente Luque, who has said that he’s training as if the fight with Diaz is taking place. Things can happen pretty quickly when there’s a desire from both fighters. However, they’ll need the big wigs behind the scenes to sign off on the deal.

Is He Past It?

Everyone wants to see Nate Daz in the ring, but how will he fare? It’s true that, at age 36, Diaz isn’t the force that he once was; his 2-1 record since his return to UFC about says it all. But let’s not forget that this is Nate Diaz we’re talking about. Even though he’s seven years older than likely opponent Vicente Luque, and thus the underdog, there’ll be plenty of people using a free bet from Caesars Sportsbook to back the Californian to win the bout.

The Other Option

Diaz and Luque have both said yes to the fight, but the bout will only happen if the UFC signs off on the plan. And there’s a reason why they might not do that: they have bigger plans for Nate Diaz. Given his age, everyone knows that Diaz doesn’t have too many fights left in him. Indeed, he may only have one fight left in his system. The rumors are that UFC would prefer that fight to be against Conor McGregor, with whom Diaz has plenty of history. If that’s the case, the earliest he’ll fight is sometime in Spring.

So it may happen, or it may not. We’re hoping for plenty of Diaz action in the ring, however!

