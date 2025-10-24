Why Virna Jandiroba is a Changed Fighter Coming Into Mackenzie Dern Rematch

Virna Jandiroba is not the same fighter who faced Mackenzie Dern five years ago.

After surrendering a unanimous decision to the BJJ bombshell back in December 2020, Jandiroba could score the ultimate redemption at UFC 321 on October 25 when she faces Dern for the undisputed strawweight world championship.

Since the loss to Dern, Jandiroba has put together a solid 6-1 record, and goes into her first UFC title opportunity riding a five-fight win streak, including a second-round submission victory over Amanda Lemos and a decisive decision W against Yan Xiaonan.

“I’ve changed a lot in these last five years,” Jandiroba told MMA Junkie. “I invested a lot of time into knowing myself better and improving not just as an athlete but as a person. Today, I feel like a different woman — more aware, more balanced, and that naturally made me a better fighter. The technical improvements are clear, but the most important transformation was mental. I learned to be kinder to myself, and I think most people would improve their quality of life if they did the same.”

Virna Jandiroba commends Dern’s evolution over last half-decade

Jandiroba also acknowledged that her opponent has significantly improved since their inaugural meeting.

“As a fighter, Mackenzie has definitely evolved,” Jandiroba continued. “You can clearly see improvements in her striking and her wrestling — areas that were always questioned before. She’s a much better MMA fighter than she was five years ago, and she shouldn’t be too hard on herself.”

While Dern has found the same success as Jandiroba in recent years, she sits as the odds-on favorite to leave Abu Dhabi with the 115-pound crown on Saturday night.