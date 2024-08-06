Why isn’t MMA in the Olympics? It’s closer than you think

With Paris 2024 rolling through its schedule for the Summer Olympic games, combat sport fans are accustomed to seeing some magnificent displays of many martial arts throughout the event – including boxing and all types of wrestling, so that begs the question – why isn’t MMA in the Olympics?

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a host of high-profile names within the sport from the likes of fighters, to even promotional figureheads question a potential future in the Olympics for mixed martial arts – as early as the next edition of the Summer Games – Los Angeles 2028.

No longer in its infancy – particularly in the mainstream of media and pop culture, the world of mixed martial arts has ascended into one of the most popular sports across the globe today – helped no end by the UFC, worldwide stars such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones – as well as a host of other organizations littered throughout Europe, Brazil, Asia, and North America to boot.

So, why isn’t MMA in the Olympics?

So with the massive fandom, the world of mixed martial arts has gathered in the last decade particularly, a host of figures have called for the inclusion of the sport in the next Olympic games – namely the leader of PFL (Professional Fighters League) — who questions why isn’t MMA in the Olympics.

“MMA fighters are some of the most athletic individuals in the world and yet, MMA is not recognized as an Olympic Sport,” Peter Murray posted on his official X account. “This despite the fact that many fighters have not only competed in the Olympics, but they’re won Gold Medals. It’s time to change that. It’s time to recognize MMA for what it is, on the biggest stage available. MMA IS A GOLD MEDAL SPORT #MMAIS

From the likes of former UFC middleweight title challenger, Yoel Romero – who himself netted an Olympic medal for his stunning wrestling ability, to both Claressa Shields and current UFC star, Kayla Harrison who have both struck gold medal wins twice in the Olympics – a question of willing talent to compete in mixed martial arts on an Olympic stage should already have its definitive answer.

Furthermore, a potential Olympic setting for mixed martial arts competition would lead to a stunning series of potential crossover fights with participants from a series of organizations – or even pave the way for tremendous amateur talent to showcase their skills on the world stage, akin to boxing’s distinct history at Summer events.

With the potential involvement of an IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) backed spearhead attempt to bring the sport to the stage – it once more begs the question, why isn’t MMA in the Olympics?