Dillon Danis ‘100%’ All-In on Conor McGregor’s Presidential Quest: ‘The People Will Get Behind Him’

Dillon Danis would gladly cast his vote for Conor McGregor.

On Thursday, the former UFC champion revealed in a lengthy post on social media that he would be running for President of Ireland. The announcement came days after the Irish megastar addressed members of the press in The White House and met with U.S. President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office.

Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President,” McGregor wrote on X. “The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025 Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!

Danis, who has been a longtime friend and former BJJ coach to McGregor, offered his take on the Irishman’s bid for the presidency, declaring that he’d throw his full support behind the embattled MMA fighter.

“100%! He has all the credentials and I think the people will get behind him because he’s standing up for what the people are trying to say but that the president isn’t saying,” Danis said in an interview courtesy of casinobeats.com. “I’m not too familiar with Irish politics but it seems like Conor’s saying what all the people are saying and what the president is ignoring. He’s saying all the stuff that everybody else is scared to say. I would definitely vote for him. I’ve been there a lot of years, so maybe I’ll have citizenship.”

Conor McGregor has ‘close to zero chance’ of winning Irish presidency

With Donald Trump currently in the midst of his second unlikely term as POTUS, anything is seemingly possible in politics these days, but according to Gail McElroy, a professor of political science at Trinity College Dublin, ‘Mystic Mac’ has “close to zero chance” of becoming Ireland’s next president.

“There’s two hurdles. First, you have to get nominated and then you have to win a majority of the vote,” McElroy told SkySports. “Both of those hurdles are almost insurmountable [for McGregor].”

Candidates—no matter if they are independent or affiliated with a party—must be nominated in one of two ways: The first is to get the support of 20 members of the Oireachtas —representatives in Ireland’s lower and upper houses of parliament. The second is to be nominated by four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities, i.e. county or city councils.