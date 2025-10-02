UFC Hall of Famer “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the potential main event for the highly anticipated UFC White House event, scheduled for June of next year.

Many in the MMA community have speculated that recently retired heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones might return to the Octagon for such a prestigious occasion. UFC superstar “The Notorious” Conor McGregor has also publicly expressed interest in fighting on the card. McGregor publicly stated he wanted $100 million as well as requested an additional $100 million in U.S. Gold Cards from U.S. President and known UFC supporter Donald Trump.

The idea of both men appearing on this historic card has been widely discussed. However, Jones’s reputation for being difficult to work with, along with McGregor’s indecisiveness in recent years, has sparked debate about whether either man should headline the event.

In a recent post on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen revealed his pick for who he believes deserves to headline the White House event, and it may surprise some.

The correct answer: Ilia Topuria – Says UFC Alumni

No stranger to hot takes, Chael Sonnen has always emphasized the importance of superstars. Fighters who captivate not only the sport, but the world. Athletes with massive followings who transcend the cage. While many believe the White House card should be headlined by an American, Chael once again surprised fans with his pick: current lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

“So ultimately, right now, the old expression—gun to head—I must get this right. Who headlines UFC at the White House? Conor McGregor, who can’t quit running his mouth about what you’re going to give him, or Jon Jones, who wants too much but will at least keep it quiet? If I had a gun to my head right now, playing that game, I would not hesitate. In fact, I would be excited knowing I was going to win. The correct answer: Ilia Topuria. That is who is going to headline UFC at the White House.”

Bringing the European countries of Georgia and Spain into his corner, knockout artist Ilia Topuria may currently be the champion with the highest level of anticipation surrounding his return. But does his popularity earn him a spot on the UFC’s biggest stage yet? Fight announcements haven’t sparked this much speculation since the buildup to UFC 300.

With the world watching and the stakes higher than ever, the UFC must decide: will superstardom, momentum, and global reach define the White House main event, or tradition and national pride?