Who are The Bulgarian Lions of SENSHI? Meet Your New Favorite Kickboxers

The coastal city of Varna is set to host the final major combat sports event of 2025, as SENSHI 29 takes over the Palace of Culture and Sports on December 6. This card is a showcase for the nation’s elite strikers, known as the “Bulgarian Lions,” who will defend their home turf against international opposition. With 12 bouts scheduled featuring athletes from 16 countries, the night promises to close the year with significant momentum for the local fight scene.

The Bulgarian Lions of SENSHI

Leading the charge is 19-year-old sensation Zhulien Rikov, a fighter who has quickly transitioned from a prospect to a serious contender. Representing the Desant Sports Club in Dobrich, Rikov enters the ring with a resume that already boasts two World Cup titles and eight national championships. He faces Spanish striker Alex Fernandez in a 75kg matchup. Rikov has been vocal about his preparation, stating he feels superior in every aspect of the game. “I don’t have a weak side compared to his,” Rikov said, “I’ll only be thinking about crushing him and seeing my hand raised.”

The card also features Atanas Bozhilov, known to fans as “Mr. SENSHI,” returns for his 26th appearance in the ring. With a professional record of 23 wins and only 2 losses, the 2023 SENSHI European Champion takes on Rocky Grandjean of the Netherlands in the 75kg division. Bozhilov’s technical ability is a stark contrast to the aggressive style of Eduard Aleksanyan.

Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, “Mr. Action” Eduard Aleksanyan will face Romanian heavyweight Marius Munteanu. Aleksanyan, a two-time SENSHI European Champion, is known for seeking knockouts early; his bouts rarely require the judges’ scorecards.

Adding to the depth of local talent is Dragomir Petrov, who squares off against Morocco’s Aissam Chadid at 70kg. Petrov has secured the SENSHI European title for two consecutive years and holds a victory in the 2019 Wizard Tournament. His consistent performance has made him a staple of the organization, with 12 victories under the SENSHI banner already. Rounding out the group of five Bulgarian fighters mentioned by national team coach Zahari Damyanov is Ali Yuzeir, who will test his skills against Austrian fighter Karim Mabrouk.

Sensei Zahari Damyanov, the absolute world champion and current coach of the Bulgarian National Kyokushin Team, noted the positive trend for Bulgarian fighters in these international events. He emphasized that preparation for such a high-level tournament is as much mental as it is physical. He added:

“Kyokushin karate continues to be a popular and sought-after sport among youths and children. We have another major event ahead – SENSHI 29 in Varna on December 6. There will be 12 fights, with five Bulgarian fighters taking part.”

Fans who want to follow SENSHI regularly have plenty of options: SENSHI 29 will air live for free in the USA and Canada on Swerve Combat, while the event is broadcast worldwide on the official SENSHI YouTube channel.