Dana White Details Recent Conversation With Conor McGregor

During last night’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) post-UFC 230 press conference, UFC president Dana White answered questions from the media.

Of course, one of those questions was about Conor McGregor, who had nothing to do with UFC 230. McGregor was defeated in his Octagon return last month at UFC 229 by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of their lightweight title contest in Las Vegas. Following the loss, McGregor has already expressed his interest in an immediate rematch.

Many have been wondering what will actually be next for McGregor. If a rematch with Khabib doesn’t happen, McGregor has already said he’s willing to face the next in line. White revealed that he actually spoke to McGregor last week in regards to his Octagon return:

“Conor and I talked for an hour last week,” White revealed. “Typical Conor. ‘I would love an immediate rematch again, but I’ll fight whoever I gotta fight to get back to him if that’s not the case.'”

Due to the lopsided nature of his fight with Khabib, a rematch for McGregor doesn’t make much sense. Of course, the fight would make financial sense for the UFC, especially after the post-fight melee between both teams.

With that being said, it wouldn’t come as a complete shock if Khabib vs. McGregor II was next nonetheless. Should McGregor face the “next in line” instead, that would potentially open up the door to a ton of other interesting opportunities.