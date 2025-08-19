When is Francis Ngannou’s Next Fight? Heavyweight Champ Aims for Return Before 2026

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL titleholder, has provided clarity on when he plans to return to competition. The Cameroon-born is open to both MMA and boxing, looking to schedule a match late 2025 or early 2026 for Francis Ngannou’s next fight.

When Is Francis Ngannou’s Next Fight?

Speaking recently in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou emphasized that he remains active and motivated to fight, stating, On Francis Ngannou’s next fight, he said: “I’ve been training, preparing. I want more fights. I’m not retired. I want to stay active. I want one more fight this year or early next year.”

Francis Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight title when his contract expired in January 2023. He quickly signed with the Professional Fighters League, a deal that allowed him to box. His first boxing match came against Tyson Fury in October 2023, where he dropped the WBC champion but lost a split decision. In March 2024, Ngannou faced Anthony Joshua and suffered a second-round knockout. Despite the loss, Ngannou made no secret of his intent to continue fighting in both disciplines.

On October 19, 2024, Ngannou returned to MMA in the PFL, facing Renan Ferreira in Riyadh. He won by first-round stoppage, dedicating the victory to his late son, Kobe, who died in April 2024. His performance in that bout marked his first mixed martial arts appearance since January 2022. Ngannou’s return under the PFL banner also highlighted his commitment to stay active in MMA. A position reiterated by his head coach, Eric Nicksick, who noted that Ngannou has never stopped training in all facets of MMA, including wrestling and grappling.

Ngannou’s PFL contract still includes at least one MMA fight, and the promotion has signaled its willingness to co-promote events if that aligns with business interests – as long as it makes sense for the fighter and the company.

In parallel with MMA, Ngannou is pursuing a boxing match against Deontay Wilder, aiming to secure the bout before year’s end. Wilder, 39, last fought in June 2025, and both fighters have expressed mutual interest in the crossover match. Ngannou has described the Wilder fight as his preferred entertainment project in either boxing or MMA and confirmed ongoing discussions, though no formal agreement has been announced.

Ngannou’s schedule remains flexible. He has the freedom to mix boxing and MMA under his PFL contract. For now, he will continue training in Las Vegas, splitting time between boxing pads, the wrestling mat, and MMA sparring sessions, ensuring he remains in peak condition for whichever discipline materializes next – This year or early 2026.