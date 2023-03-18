Gunnar Nelson lands another submission win, stops Bryan Barberena with armbar – UFC 286 Highlights

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout, Gunar Nelson continues to notch submission victories during his storied Octagon tenure, tonight wrapping up a late opening round armbar win over Bryan Barberena on the main card of UFC 286.

Nelson, who entered tonight’s matchup with Barberena off the back of an impressive unanimous decision victory over Takashi Sato in his Octagon comeback back in March of last year at The O2 Arena to boot.

Landing his second consecutive victory tonight in his main card matchup with Barberena, Nelson managed to assume half guard in the final minute and a half of the first frame. Eventually stepping over, Gunnar Nelson, a staple of Straight Blast Gym under the guidance of John Kavanagh, landed a late armbar triumph — forcing a tap from Barberena with just less than 10 seconds remaining in the opening round.

Below, catch the highlights from Gunnar Nelson’s submission win at UFC 286