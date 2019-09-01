Weili Zhang Willing To Fight Henry Cejudo On One Condition

Spread the word!













Weili Zhang shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world yesterday (Sat. August 31, 2019) morning.

Zhang became the first-ever Chinese champion in UFC history when she ran through Jessica Andrade in the UFC Shenzhen main event. It only took Zhang just over 40 seconds to take the title. Now, the Chinese star has a target on her back, with everyone gunning for her 115-pound title.

Of course, that group could include gold-thirsty double champ Henry Cejudo. Cejudo has been adamant he wants to collect as many gold belts as possible. Even if it means taking a dive into the women’s divisions. When asked about potentially fighting Cejduo after UFC Shenzhen, Zhang said she’d fight “Triple C” – on one condition. He has to undergo a sex change. (H/T MMA Mania)

“Yes, he can fight with me.” Zhang said. “But first, he need to go to Thailand and become, well get a sex change. Then, I will welcome him or her to the female division.”

It didn’t take Cejudo long to offer a response on Twitter.

Oh so you’re a comedian now too, Weili? Well just let me know when you are ready for some real competition and you too can bend the knee to Triple C! #intergenderchamp https://t.co/1ckqw54Yug — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 31, 2019

Cejudo’s pursuit of the women’s divisions will likely have to wait, as UFC President Dana White recently noted he wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez upon his return from injury.

What do you make of Zhang’s comments about potentially fighting Cejudo?