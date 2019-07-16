Dana White Reveals Comeback Plan For Henry Cejudo

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White wants two-weight champion Henry Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez next.

Cejudo became the holder of two titles when he defeated Marlon Moraes to become the bantamweight champion last month. He would call out a number of names at bantamweight afterwards such as Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt and Urijah Faber. However, it was all redundant as “The Messenger” will be out for the rest of the year after undergoing surgery.

But given the uncertainty surrounding the flyweight division, many expect him to defend the 135-pound strap next regardless. Will it be against Faber, who recently returned from retirement with a big win over Ricky Simon?

“He [Faber] looked good, man,” White told TMZ. “Not just who he beat, but how he beat him and how he did it. He looked incredible in his hometown that night. I don’t know…Cejudo’s hurt. You don’t know what fights you can make until everyone’s healthy and back. So we’ll see what happens with Cejudo when he gets back.

“He [Faber] proved to me he wasn’t too old because he beat a real guy in devastating fashion. He’s obviously not too old. …We’ll see what happens.”

While White is not certain about Faber getting the next shot, he did seem certain about another challenger in Benavidez. The 34-year-old cemented his place as the No. 1 contender at 125-pounds following his recent win over Jussier Formiga.

Holding a win over Cejudo as well, White believes that should be the next fight to make:

“You’d have to look at Joe [Benavidez]. Next he [Cejudo] should defend that title,” White told TMZ. “So he would go to 125, defend that title, then we would decide who he would fight next. As long as Cejudo is willing to defend both titles, I think he is a guy who can carry both divisions.”

Who do you want to see Cejudo face upon his return?