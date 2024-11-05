Ex-WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura passes away aged 43

Former WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) championship challenger, Hiromitsu Miura has passed away aged 43 according to a statement posted online by his family on social media today, following a brief battle with acute leukaemia.

Miura, a former Pancrase welterweight championship holder to boot, notably sharted the cage against UFC veteran and former interim welterweight gold holder, Carlos Condit back in 2008.

Headlining the WEC 35 card in an undisputed welterweight championship fight with Albuquerque native, Condit, Fukuoka native, Miura dropped a eventual fourth round TKO defeat in a Fight of the Night outing as a considerably betting underdog.

Statement confirms passing of Japanese veteran, Hiromitsu Miura

“Important message about Hiromitsu Miura,” A statement on Hiromitsu Miura’s X account posted this evening. “Hirmotisu Miura passed away suddenly on October 26, 2024 at the age of 43 after fighting acute leukaemia since mid-September.”

“We should have informed you of his death earlier, but we sincerely apologize for the delay in notifying you,” The statement continued. “The funeral was attended only by his immediate family. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness you extended to the deceased during his lifetime. Sincerely, Miura Family SAMURAI SWORD.”

Boasting a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-8 at the time of his retirement back in 2021, Miura competed four times under the banner of the WEC, landing a pair of victories over both Fernando Gonzalez, and Blas Avena which earned him a title fight against the above-mentioned, Condit.